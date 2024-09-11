News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Dome-Kwabenya NDC Candidate storms EC office in regalia

KwabenyaScreenshot 2024 09 11 140947.png Akurugu highlighted her success in boosting the NDC’s vote share in previous elections

Wed, 11 Sep 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Elikplim Akurugu, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate for Dome-Kwabenya, submitted her nomination forms at the District Electoral office in a dramatic fashion.

Dressed in red with supporters and a brass band, she showcased a warrior-like persona, likened to a fetish priestess.

Akurugu highlighted her success in boosting the NDC’s vote share in previous elections and expressed confidence in winning the seat.

She criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing the constituency and emphasized that Dome-Kwabenya is not a dynasty but deserves real development.

Akurugu will face Mike Oquaye Jnr of the NPP in the upcoming election.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide