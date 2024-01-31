Domelevo emphasises need for strong leadership in anti-corruption efforts

Daniel Domelevo

Daniel Domelevo has spoken on the issue regarding Ghana's fight against corruption.

His comments come after Ghana made no improvement in the latest Corruption Perceptions Index, ranking 70th out of 180 countries, with a score of 43 out of 100, the same as in 2020.



The former Auditor General emphasised the pivotal role that leadership plays in shaping the tone of anti-corruption endeavors. He argued that robust leadership sends influential signals throughout the system, shaping the approach to combat corruption.

In an interview on Joy News, he said: "We're holding the bull by its tail. We are looking for small flies to use as examples in our fight against corruption, instead of holding the top officials accountable," he remarked on JoyNews' PM Express.



Expressing concern about the weakening effectiveness of the Auditor-General's Office, Domelevo attributed the decline to actions taken against him by the President. He suggested that the fear instilled in personnel hampers their pursuit of public officials, fearing potential repercussions similar to his experience.