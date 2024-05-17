Domelevo questions EOCO's reluctance to probe alleged money laundering case involving Cecilia Dapaah

Daniel Yao Domelevo

Former Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, has expressed concerns over the Economic and Organised Crime Office’s (EOCO) apparent reluctance to investigate an alleged money laundering case involving Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation.

Domelevo's remarks follow a petition signed by over 100 individuals urging Parliament to launch a bipartisan inquiry into EOCO’s handling of the case.



In an interview on Citi FM, he criticised EOCO's inconsistency in dealing with the matter, stressing that money laundering allegations clearly fall within EOCO's jurisdiction.



“Recently, when Prof. Stephen Adei raised corruption allegations against the Ministry of Roads and Highways, EOCO promptly investigated and cleared them. Even when issues fall outside their mandate, they are quick to investigate. So, this case clearly falls within their jurisdiction, yet they are refusing to investigate. It makes us wonder what the real story is behind Madam Cecilia Dapaah,” he stated.

Domelevo pointed out that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) had identified the issue as a money laundering case, which is outside its mandate, thereby making it EOCO’s responsibility to investigate.



“If you read the document from the OSP, it clearly states it was a money laundering issue, which is outside their mandate. If EOCO investigates and finds it outside their jurisdiction, that is understandable. However, they have not communicated this and have refused to investigate, despite being known for investigating cases outside their mandate, which raises serious concerns,” he added.