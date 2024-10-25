‘Don’t bank your hopes on prophecies about 2024 Dec polls’

Ansah cautioned pastors against using elections for personal gain

Source: Ghanaian Times

Prophet Samuel Owusu Ansah, founder of the Christ on Top Church, advised Ghanaians not to rely on prophecies predicting election outcomes, warning that such predictions can lead to heightened expectations and potential unrest.

Speaking at his church’s 15th-anniversary service, he urged voters to base decisions on candidates' policies rather than faith in religious declarations.



Ansah cautioned pastors against using elections for personal gain, suggesting prophecies be shared privately with the concerned individual.

He called on electoral stakeholders and political parties to ensure a peaceful process, emphasizing that democracy and unity are essential to Ghana’s progress.



