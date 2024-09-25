Don’t be Swayed by Gov’t Inducements-Pof. Opoku-Agyemang to Trainee Nurses

Professor Naana Opoku-Agyeamang

Source: Mynewsgh

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's vice presidential candidate, urged trainee nurses and midwives at Essiama Nursing and Midwifery Training College to resist temporary government inducements aimed at vote harvesting.

During her campaign, she highlighted the neglect of essential facilities in their schools and criticized the government for not investing in necessary infrastructure.



Opoku-Agyemang praised the Mahama administration for its significant investments in health care, including upgrades to facilities and the construction of modern hospitals, emphasizing the NDC's commitment to prioritizing health professionals and the youth.

She encouraged students to vote for John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections.



