Don’t break the eight; choose it – Alban Bagbin to Ghanaians

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the number eight, calling it a symbol of excellence, after John Dramani Mahama and the NDC secured this position on the 2024 ballot.

In a social media post, he stated, “8 is excellence. Don’t break it. Choose it!” This contrasts with the NPP's campaign to break the traditional eight-year governance cycle, as they seek to extend their time in power.

Bagbin supports the idea that political parties should only hold power for eight years.



