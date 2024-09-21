Don’t break the eight; choose it – Alban Bagbin to Ghanaians

Menu ›
News
Sat, 21 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged Ghanaians to embrace the number eight, calling it a symbol of excellence, after John Dramani Mahama and the NDC secured this position on the 2024 ballot.
In a social media post, he stated, “8 is excellence. Don’t break it. Choose it!” This contrasts with the NPP's campaign to break the traditional eight-year governance cycle, as they seek to extend their time in power.
Bagbin supports the idea that political parties should only hold power for eight years.
Read full article
Source: www.mynewsgh.com