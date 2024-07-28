Don’t bring your unclean behavior to new houses – Henry Quartey to Police officers

Henry Quartey

Interior Minister Henry Quartey has warned police officers to maintain cleanliness and order in the new housing facility provided by the government.

During the handover ceremony at the Police Training School in Tesano, Accra, Quartey criticized the untidy conditions often seen in police barracks, such as items hanging around buildings, and insisted this behavior would not be tolerated.



He instructed the IGP to ensure the new facility remains well-kept.

President Akufo-Addo commissioned the 320 housing units, which include two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, an officers’ mess, a social center, two multipurpose playing courts, and a kindergarten.



