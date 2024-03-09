Don't hand over Ghana to the driver’s mate - John Mahama tells Ghanaians

John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, is urging Ghanaians to choose him over Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), citing his extensive presidential experience as a key factor in governing the country effectively.

During a public address in the Upper West region, Mahama emphasised the need for voters to consider his candidacy, asserting that his proven track record makes him better equipped to lead the nation compared to Bawumia, who likened his role to that of a "driver's mate" and distanced himself from economic challenges during a speech at the UPSA Auditorium on February 7.



Mahama expressed confidence in his ability to steer the country toward recovery alongside his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, come December 7, 2024. He criticised the current administration led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, referring to it as "incompetent and inept" and warning against handing over the nation to a "driver's mate."

"The opportunity has come for us to rescue our nation from the incompetence and inept clueless administration of Nana Akufo-Addo and his driver’s mate. And so, on 7th December the driver is going, and if the driver hasn’t been able to drive all these seven years he hasn’t driven properly, we are not going to hand over the car of Ghana to the driver’s mate," Mahama stated.