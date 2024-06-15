Don’t prevent your wives from accessing family planning – Ag C/R Health Director

Dr. Agnes Achiamaa Anane was speaking at the launch of 16th annual Health Week celebration by UCC

Source: GNA

Dr. Agnes Achiamaa Anane, Acting Central Regional Health Director, has urged men to support their partners in accessing critical family planning services to prevent severe health issues, including mental disorders and death.

Speaking at the launch of the 16th annual Health Week celebration by UCC Medical Students' Association, Dr. Anane emphasized the importance of reproductive health services, especially for women with medical conditions like multiple Caesarean sections.

She highlighted the psychological and emotional toll on women denied family planning support by their partners. The event, themed "Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights and Policies: The Role of All Stakeholders," included free health screenings and NHIS registration.



Read full article