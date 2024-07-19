News

Don't provoke the military on December 7 - Allotey Jacobs warns.

Preprah Screenshot 2024 07 19 080336.png Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah

Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: www.neatfmonline.com

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has praised the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their commitment to maintaining peace and stability during the December 7 elections.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, assured that the GAF will act professionally and collaborate with other security agencies to safeguard the country’s borders and ensure a secure election process.

Jacobs emphasized the importance of not provoking the military and urged politicians to conduct themselves responsibly.

He also advised political parties to properly train their polling agents and avoid interfering with electoral officials at polling stations.

Source: www.neatfmonline.com