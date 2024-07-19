Don't provoke the military on December 7 - Allotey Jacobs warns.

Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah

Bernard Allotey Jacobs has praised the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) for their commitment to maintaining peace and stability during the December 7 elections.

The Chief of Defense Staff, Lieutenant General Thomas Oppong-Peprah, assured that the GAF will act professionally and collaborate with other security agencies to safeguard the country’s borders and ensure a secure election process.



Jacobs emphasized the importance of not provoking the military and urged politicians to conduct themselves responsibly.

He also advised political parties to properly train their polling agents and avoid interfering with electoral officials at polling stations.



