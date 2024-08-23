Don’t use your thumb to bring curses to Ghana by voting NDC – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, often referred to as "Napo," has warned Ghanaian youth against voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections.

Addressing party supporters in the Ashanti Region, he criticized the NDC for failing to address job creation and infrastructure issues during their previous tenure.

He claimed that bringing back a former president from the NDC, who he argued could not resolve key issues like power outages and job creation, would be detrimental to the country.



