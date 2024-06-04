Donald Trump joins TikTok despite previously wanting ban

Donald Trump, former president of the United States of America

Source: BBC

Donald Trump has joined TikTok, despite his attempts to ban it during his presidency.

Trump signed an executive order to block the app in 2020, citing national security concerns over its Chinese ties, a move later blocked by courts.



Criticizing recent curtailment efforts, Trump aims to engage directly with followers. Meanwhile, President Biden, with fewer followers, also campaigns on the platform. Biden's recent bill requires TikTok's Chinese owner, ByteDance, to divest in nine months, or face a US ban.

Trump's swift TikTok rise may stem from user hopes he'll preserve the app. His first TikTok, showing him at an event, garnered 60 million views.



Read full article