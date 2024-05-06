Downpour in Accra leads to billboards falling, traffic affected

Monday’s downpour collapses billboards in Accra

A rainfall in portions of Accra on Monday morning, May 6, resulted in the usual flooding in certain areas of the capital.

Accompanied by strong winds, the rain caused two billboards to collapse along the Korle Bu road.



One billboard, situated at the Korle Bu Traffic Light junction, fell onto the section of the road leading from the Bukom Boxing Arena towards the Lavender Hill at Korle Bu. Another billboard collapsed on the same route.

At the time of reporting, officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Police were present at the scene to clear the road for the passage of vehicles.



Fortunately, there were no reported casualties.