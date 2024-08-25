Downsizing Ministers and avoiding wastage a good move – Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has expressed support for the decision to reduce the number of ministers after the 2024 elections.

He believes that Ghana's bloated ministries and agencies have led to wastefulness without adding value to the people.



Drawing from his experiences in countries like Australia and the UK, where related ministries have been merged to enhance efficiency and save taxpayer money, Cudjoe advocates for similar realignments in Ghana.

He emphasizes the need to avoid creating unnecessary agencies that drain public funds while offering little in return.



