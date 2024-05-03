Dr. Adam Bonaa points to criminal network in murder of soldier at Kasoa

Dr Adam Bonaa

Security analyst Dr. Adam Bonaa suggested that there might be additional individuals involved in the killing of a soldier at Millennium City, indicating a possible association with a group of hardened criminals.

According to Dr. Bonaa, he doubts that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, acted alone in the incident, hinting at the presence of a criminal cartel.



Speaking in an interview on TV3, Dr. Bonaa likened the operations of land guards to terrorism, highlighting their tendency to be well-armed and instill fear among people.



The victim, Lance Corporal Michael Danso, was fatally shot on Tuesday at Millennium City amidst an alleged land dispute, where he accompanied a colleague to the area.

Despite being rushed to the Mother and Child Hospital in Kasoa for medical attention, Lance Corporal Danso succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.



Benlord Ababio, the suspected perpetrator, has been apprehended and is currently in police custody, cooperating with ongoing investigations.