Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana

Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), has clarified remarks attributed to him regarding some minority Members of Parliament (MPs) during the #OccupyBoG protest last year.

Appearing before the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in Parliament, he stated that the term "hooligans" was not his but was used by a foreign media house covering the protest.



The #OccupyBoG protest, which took place in October 2022, called for the resignations of Dr. Addison and his deputies over allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing.



Dr. Addison's alleged remarks labeling the demonstrators as "hooligans" and asserting that he and his deputies would not resign had sparked controversy and public debate.



Dr. Addison clarified during his appearance before the PAC that he did not refer to the minority MPs as hooligans.

He emphasized that the term was an interpretation by the foreign media and did not accurately represent his words. He also described the NDC-led protest as "completely unnecessary" in an interview with the international business website Central Banking.



The controversy surrounding Dr. Addison's alleged remarks is part of the ongoing scrutiny faced by the Bank of Ghana.



The allegations of economic mismanagement and unauthorized currency printing have raised concerns among citizens and have led to questions about the transparency and accountability of the central bank.