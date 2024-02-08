Dr. Apaak believes making national service optional will enhance bribery and corruption

Dr. Clement Abas Apaak

Dr. Clement Apaak, the Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament, has criticized Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's proposal to make the one-year mandatory National Service optional. According to Dr. Apaak, such a move could potentially foster bribery and corruption.

In a recent address in Accra, Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, unveiled his plan to make national service optional for those who secure jobs post-education.



However, Dr. Apaak raised concerns about the implications of this proposal, emphasizing that it might not promote patriotism among Ghanaian students and could create avenues for favorable exemptions, particularly for the children of political elites.



In an interview with Citi News, Dr. Apaak highlighted the potential risks of corruption, stating, “What it will essentially do is introduce optional service in place of National Service, and once it becomes optional, it also creates the avenue for bribery and corruption."

He underscored the importance of the National Service certificate, especially in public service appointments, warning that making it optional could undermine its value and perpetuate inequality.



Dr. Apaak concluded by expressing his concern that the proposed change might disproportionately benefit the political elite, posing a potential threat to the integrity of the National Service system.