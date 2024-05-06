Dr Apaak supports establishment of Dialysis Centre in Bolgatanga

Dr Clement Apaak (left)

Source: GNA

Dr Clement Apaak, the Member of Parliament (MP) of Builsa South, has presented GH¢5,000.00 cash towards the establishment of a haemodialysis centre for the Upper East Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga.

The Regional Hospital, the main referral centre for the region, also receives patients from parts of the Upper West Region and Burkina Faso but does not have a haemodialysis centre to care for those with kidney diseases.



Patients with such conditions, who needed dialysis, were referred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and other health facilities outside the region.



The idea to establish a haemodialysis centre, estimated to cost GH¢800,000.00, was mooted by Mr Ayamga Ayariga, a Critical Care Nurse, and championed by Dr



Emmanuel Akatibo, a Physician Specialist, which had seen some work done so far, with some equipment installed.



Due to the urgent need of the centre, management of the Hospital, in collaboration with stakeholders, launched a campaign to raise funds for its construction, of which government and non-governmental organisations and individuals have donated towards the project.



Dr Apaak, presenting the cash to the Hospital’s management, said: “I also felt very strongly that in spite of the challenges and many issues that I have to deal with, I should also support the initiative and encourage others to do the same.”

He said the lack of a haemodialysis centre was a major problem for the region, which affected health care needs of residents.



“We will continue to advocate officialdom to step in, but in the mean time, we must also do something,” the MP, also the Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Education Committee, said.



Dr Apaak called on enhancing education on the causes of kidney diseases even as management solicited support to construct the centre to reduce such infections.



“Whilst we are looking at mobilising resources to establish the dialysis unit, we must also engage in advocacy and public education to let our people know the causal factors,” he said.



He expressed concern over the increasing rate of reported kidney diseases, especially among young people in the region, and called on them to live healthy lifestyles devoid of substance abuse.



He assured management that his donation was not a one-time contribution, adding: “I will reach out to others that I know, both within and outside the boundaries of the country, and I will take up the advocacy, so that we can get more support to establish the centre.”

Dr Akatibo received the cash donation on behalf of Management and led the MP to inspect the equipment installed and work done so far at the Centre.



The Physician Specialist said even though dialysis sessions were expensive, and some people could not afford, the sessions offered the opportunity for patients who could afford the cost to live much longer.



He expressed the hope that with the contribution of all stakeholders, the Centre would be fully established to cater for patients and save them the stress of travelling outside for dialysis sessions.



Mr Samuel Atuba, Hospital Administrator, assured members of the public that all donations would be judiciously used for the intended purposes.



“We are going to account for every penny that we have received from all donors,” he said.