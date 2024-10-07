News

Dr. Augustina Naami and Students Raise Awareness on Disability Issues in Ghana

CampusBuzz News .png CampusBuzz News

Mon, 7 Oct 2024 Source: https://www.ug.edu.gh/

In a recent initiative led by Dr. Augustina Naami, Head of the Department of Social Work, at the University of Ghana, over 200 UG students have raised awareness about the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

Holding placards bearing messages derived from their research on disability issues, the students walked through Legon and engaged with hawkers, drivers at bus stations, commuters and the general public.

In an interview with the Public Affairs News team, Dr. Naami explained the motivation behind the campaign. "When I teach disability courses, I want my students to be aware of the challenges that

