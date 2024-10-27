Dr. Bawumia lied, Trainee nurses in Bolgatanga denounce claims of paid allowances.

The SRC president emphasized feelings of abandonment

Nursing students at Bolgatanga Nursing and Training College have rejected Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's claim that all 2024 trainee allowances are settled.

Five months after his announcement of a 177 million cedi fund, students report receiving only five months of allowances since starting their three-year programs.



They expressed frustration over the government's broken promises, stating that the delays are affecting their education and living conditions.

The SRC president emphasized feelings of abandonment, warning that students may vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) if their allowances are not paid promptly.



