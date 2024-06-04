Dr Bawumia promises to realign Ghana’s import duties with Togo

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP presidential aspirant, has pledged to align Ghana's import duties with Togo's, addressing lower tariffs at Lomé port that divert traffic and cause smuggling.

During his Central Region tour, he announced plans for full automation at Tema port and equal import duties with Lomé to benefit businesses and curb smuggling.



Dr. Bawumia highlighted government initiatives like digital national ID cards and mobile money interoperability, positioning Ghana as Africa's fastest-growing mobile money market.

He also proposed a Credit-Scoring System to lower loan interest rates and outlined strategies for currency stability and a business-friendly economy, urging support for his presidency.



