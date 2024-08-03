Dr Bawumia represents the future of Ghanaian youth – Charles Ndanbon

Bawumia promised economic transformation, prioritizing agriculture

Source: GNA

Charles Taleo Ndanbon, the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Nabdam, has endorsed Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the future for Ghanaian youth.

He praised Bawumia's vision of using digitization to industrialize the economy and create jobs.



During a regional tour, Ndanbon highlighted Bawumia's proven leadership as Vice President and urged support for his presidential bid.

Bawumia promised economic transformation, prioritizing agriculture with modern technologies, and plans to establish nursing and teacher training colleges in the region.



He emphasized learning from successful agricultural practices in Brazil and China to boost local productivity.



