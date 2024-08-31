Dr Bawumia’s initiatives have made life easy for Ghanaians – Napo

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the NPP's running mate, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's initiatives for improving the lives of Ghanaians during a visit to Techiman North.

He highlighted key achievements like the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) renewal, mobile ECG credit purchases, and the national ID system, emphasizing their positive impact.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh also commended the Free Senior High School policy and urged Ghanaians to support the NPP and Dr. Bawumia to preserve these gains, encouraging advocacy in public spaces.



Read full article