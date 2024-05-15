Dr. Bawumia vows chieftaincy act review, pledges Chiefs' empowerment

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

The NPP's flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to revise Ghana's Chieftaincy Act if elected, aiming to empower traditional authorities. During his campaign tour in Techiman, he expressed concern over the diminishing authority of chiefs and promised to grant them more governance powers.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted the potential of chiefs to resolve court cases if empowered adequately. He assured the Bono East Regional House of Chiefs of his commitment to providing them with the necessary resources and authority to address issues effectively.

On another leg of his campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia clarified his remarks about offering incentives to churches for developmental projects. He stressed that his statement should be viewed in the context of recognizing the significant contributions of faith-based institutions to national development, particularly in education and healthcare.