Dr Bernard Okoe Boye gets international appointment

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has been appointed as the Alternate Board Member for the Gavi Alliance, representing the Anglophone Africa constituency until December 31, 2026.

His nomination was confirmed without objections, following a proposal made on September 11, 2024.



Dr. Okoe Boye, who previously led Ghana's National Health Insurance Authority and served as CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, is recognized for his public health advocacy, including his role in Ghana's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

His expertise will enhance Anglophone Africa's representation in Gavi Alliance's mission to improve vaccination access in lower-income countries.



