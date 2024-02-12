Dr. John Kwakye calls for adoption of US inspector general system to combat corruption

Dr. John Kwakye

Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has advocated for the implementation of the US Inspector General (IG) system to enhance Ghana's anti-corruption efforts.

Dr. Kwakye, responding to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's vision speech on February 7, asserts that adopting this system could proactively prevent corruption.



In his article titled "Dr. Bawumia’s Speech: Transforming the Impossible into the Possible?" Dr. Kwakye proposes the establishment of an independent Inspector General reporting directly to Parliament. This Inspector General, he suggests, should be integrated into every Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assembly (MMDA) to oversee and monitor all financial transactions.

“This will contribute to prevent most corruption from taking place. Since we are poor at prosecuting corruption, it would be best to prevent it from occurring in the first instance,” he stated.



Highlighting Ghana's challenges in prosecuting corruption effectively, Dr. Kwakye emphasises the need to prioritise prevention. He further urges the government to allocate resources to strengthen anti-corruption institutions such as the OSP, EOCO, CHRAJ, and NIB.