Dr. Mathew Prempeh wins Minister of the Year 2023 at 5th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours

Dr. Mathew Prempeh receiving a citation

Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has been honoured with the "Minister of the Year 2023" award at the 5th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours.

In a Facebook post, the minister expressed gratitude for the recognition, considering it a challenge to continue contributing to the nation's development.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh thanked President Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in his government.



"Last night, was yet another humbling moment for me, being named at the 5th Ghana Ministers of State Excellence Honours as 'Minister of the Year 2023' It is once again, a testament that, our modest contributions to nation building are being followed closely."

"For me, It is a challenge and an encouragement to continue to give off my best as a public official, to the best of my ability to the people of Ghana", he said.



Dr. Opoku Prempeh also extended his appreciation to his staff for their continuous support, enabling him to perform his duties to the best of his ability.



"Whilst, I am eternally grateful to His Excellency the President, for the opportunity to serve, I pay glowing tribute to the dynamic team I work with. They are the bulwarks behind the success story", he stated.