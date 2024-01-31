Dr. Zilla Limann calls for more recognition of father's legacy

Dr. Zilla Limann

Dr. Zilla Limann, daughter of former President Dr. Hilla Limann, has expressed concern over the lack of acknowledgment of her father's contributions to Ghana's development, attributing it to deliberate erasure by the PNDC government during the coup d’état.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta on 3FM, Dr. Zilla, who is also the wife of musician Reggie Rockstone, revealed that records detailing her father's achievements as a former President were intentionally destroyed by the PNDC regime, led by the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



"The PNDC government consciously erased many aspects of Dr. Hilla Limann's legacy, from burning GBC to various other actions. This erasure makes it challenging to identify his accomplishments in history books or school curriculum," she lamented.



Despite the historical challenges, Dr. Zilla is resolute in ensuring her father's legacy receives the recognition it deserves. She has established a foundation dedicated to propagating Dr. Limann's achievements and contributions to the nation as its former president.

"Now that the Foundation has been formed, our goal is to create awareness about his legacy. We aim to educate people about his achievements, impact, and his role in shaping our nation. We want to highlight what he could have accomplished had his presidency not been prematurely terminated," she said.



Dr. Hilla Limann, elected President of the 3rd Republic in 1979 under the People's National Party, served for only three years before being overthrown by the PNDC government. His daughter's efforts seek to ensure that his contributions to Ghana's history are not forgotten or overlooked.