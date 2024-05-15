Driver and accomplice accused of defrauding businessman of GH¢1m granted bail

The decision to grant bail was influenced by the involvement of the Attorney General's office

Bright Kwashie, a 32-year-old driver, has been charged in an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly defrauding a businessman of GH¢ 1,058,600.

The businessman, according to Graphic Online reports, had entrusted Kwashie with funds to purchase vehicles and generator plants being auctioned, but Kwashie failed to fulfill any of the agreed transactions.



During the court appearance before Judge Samuel Bright Acquah, Divine Kwasi Agbeyagah, who allegedly posed as a customs officer to facilitate the scam, was also present.



Kwashie is facing charges of defrauding by pretence, while Agbeyagah is accused of abetting the crime.



Both defendants were granted bail set at GH¢ 100,000 each, with three guarantors, one of whom must be a landowner.



The decision to grant bail was influenced by the involvement of the Attorney General's office, as the amount in question exceeded GH¢ 500,000.



The next hearing is scheduled for May 26, 2024.

The prosecution, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Maxwell Oppong, outlined the brief facts of the case.



The victim, Philip Osabutey, a car and general goods dealer, sought assistance from a friend, Nicolas Atoo, who introduced him to Kwashie. Atoo described Kwashie as someone who could help find the vehicles Osabutey wanted to buy.



Kwashie, claiming to have a friend in Customs named "Chief Atomi," assured Osabutey that he could help get him auctioned vehicles.



Osabutey entrusted Kwashie with funds for vehicles and generator plants, but Kwashie provided fake phone numbers for payment and never delivered the goods.



Police investigations revealed that Agbeyagah, the alleged accomplice, sent money to Kwashie's mobile money account and admitted his involvement in the scam.



Agbeyagah's mobile money transactions to various individuals, including Kwashie, were tracked by the police.