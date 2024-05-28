News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers
Menu
News
0

Driver busted for smuggling cocoa

Van Containing Smuggled Cocoa.jpeg van containing smuggled cocoa

Tue, 28 May 2024 Source: GNA

Police has arrested Abraham Senyaglo, a 35-year-old driver, for attempting to smuggle 26 bags of cocoa beans to Togo.

Senyaglo, who was driving a Toyota Hiace Van from the Anlo Traditional Council, got caught after a high-speed chase initiated when he failed to stop at a checkpoint near Adomi-Atimpoku.

The beans were hidden in fertilizer sacks. Senyaglo claimed ignorance of the smuggling, stating he was asked by a friend to transport the beans after delivering items to the Asantehene’s 25th Anniversary.

Police disputed his account, asserting his awareness of the illegal cargo. The Sogakope Police are investigating further to identify others involved.

Read full article

Source: GNA