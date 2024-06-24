Driver runs into Police checkpoint, kills police officer

The tipper truck involved in the accident

Source: GNA

A tipper truck driver, Matthew Bediako, 25, allegedly fell asleep while driving and ran into a police checkpoint, killing General Corporal Stephen Nii Quaye.

The incident occurred on the Winneba-Kasoa Highway when the truck collided with a parked Hyundai Mighty Truck and a stationary DAF tanker. The deceased officer's AK47 Rifle was also damaged.



The suspect driver and another driver on board were taken into custody, and the vehicles were impounded for investigation.

The body of the deceased officer was deposited at the morgue for autopsy.



