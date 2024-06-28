News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
1

Dubaigate: Inusah Fuseini’s response to our investigations lowbrow, says OCCRP

Inusah FuseiniInusah Fuseini Inusah Fuseini

Fri, 28 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has dismissed former MP Inusah Fuseini's claim that its investigation into illicit money in Dubai real estate is a political distraction.

Beauregard Tromp, OCCRP's Africa editor, criticized Fuseini for reducing their extensive work to a diversionary tactic.

Fuseini suggested the investigation was intended to shift focus from the current government to former ministers.

The OCCRP report, published in May 2024, links Fuseini to over $7.235 million in Dubai real estate, while detailing properties owned by other prominent Ghanaians.

Tromp urged Fuseini to address the allegations directly instead of discrediting the investigation.

Read full article

Source: www.asaaseradio.com