Dubaigate: OCCRP report not meant to divert attention of Ghanaians, says Tromp

WhatsApp Image 2024 06 30 At 10.jpeg Beauregard Tromp affirmed their commitment to transparency

Sun, 30 Jun 2024 Source: www.asaaseradio.com

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has denied claims that its investigation into "How Dirty Money Finds a Home in Dubai Real Estate" aims to divert Ghanaians' attention from socio-economic issues.

The report, published in May 2024, reveals former Ghanaian officials, including ex-MP Inusah Fuseini and Moses Asaga, owning significant real estate in Dubai.

It highlights Dubai's appeal for money laundering due to minimal scrutiny and financial secrecy.

Despite accusations of political motives, OCCRP's Africa editor, Beauregard Tromp, affirmed their commitment to transparency and denied any intention to distract from national issues.

