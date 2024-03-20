'Dumsor' existed before Mahama, he didn't create it – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, the Director of Communications of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has dismissed assertions holding former President John Dramani Mahama accountable for recent power outages, popularly termed as 'dumsor'.

Amidst concerns over intermittent power supply in various regions, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has assured the public that there is no immediate necessity for implementing a load-shedding timetable.



Speaking on Citi TV's 'Face to Face', Sammy Gyamfi attributed the sporadic power cuts to longstanding issues inherited from past administrations. He stressed that 'dumsor' was not initiated by John Dramani Mahama or the NDC.



"Dumsor was not a creation of H.E Mahama and the NDC. Even before 2001, Ghana had experienced 'dumsor' in 1984, 1988, and 1989. You recall the infamous decision by President J.A Kufuor to send pastors to Akosombo to pray in 2007 for rains to fall."

"We experienced 'dumsor' at the end of former Presidents J.J. Rawlings and Kufuor's terms. That problem largely stemmed from successive governments' failure to make significant investments in increasing generation, in line with rising demand."



Sammy Gyamfi further added that John Mahama did not make excuses when the country was faced with power outages but took full responsibility and promised to fix the issue.



"If you look at where our generational capacity ought to have been in 2012, we were there as a country, and that is a collective failure we are all sharing. Even though this problem was inherited, we didn’t make flimsy excuses. Mahama said he was the president; the buck stops with him. He took full responsibility and promised to fix it."