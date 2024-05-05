Dumsor is eroding the economic fortunes of media houses – GJA President

Albert Dwumfour

GJA president Raises Concerns Over "Dumsor" Impact on Media

Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), has raised concerns over the inconsistent power supply in Ghana, commonly known as "dumsor," and its detrimental effects on media operations.



Dwumfour emphasized that the erratic power supply is adversely affecting the international reputation of Ghanaian journalists.



During the World Press Freedom Day 2024 event at Koforidua Technical University on Friday, May 3, Dwumfour highlighted incidents where broadcast equipment suffered damage due to power outages. He noted that media organizations now face the challenge of acquiring expensive generators amidst surging fuel prices.

"The introduction of economic indicators in the computation of the index has contributed to lowering Ghana’s performance. That is why we are worried about the current erratic electricity supply that is eroding the economic fortunes of media houses," Dwumfour remarked.



He echoed the call for the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a power supply timetable to mitigate economic losses for media outlets.



"“We want to add our voice to the numerous calls on the Electricity Company of Ghana to provide a timetable on electricity supply to save media houses from economic losses that would ultimately affect the press freedom ranking of the country," he added.