Dumsor will not return, power supply issues have been resolved – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Ghanaians that the recent power supply challenges, commonly known as "dumsor," have been effectively resolved, marking an end to the period of erratic electricity supply.

During his address at the annual May Day celebration in Accra, President Akufo-Addo expressed confidence that the nation has overcome the difficulties associated with power outages. He thanked the citizens for their patience and cooperation during this challenging period.



Acknowledging the efforts made to address issues related to transformers and gas supply, the President highlighted significant improvements in power supply reliability. He reassured the public that the recent stability in electricity supply is a testament to the successful resolution of these issues.



“Over the period, the issues surrounding transformers and gas supply have been successfully resolved resulting in sufficient improvement in power supply reliability,” he said.

“Indeed, over the past few days, we have witnessed stable electricity supply across the country with no load-shedding reported anywhere yesterday.”



“For the past seven years we have worked tirelessly to keep the lights on and I am confident that the unfortunate era of dumsor will not return,” he added.