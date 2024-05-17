DumsorMustStop vigil: We’ll proceed if Police secure injunction on our blind side – Organizers

The organizers and the Police are currently in an impasse over the venue for the vigil

Organizers of the DumsorMustStop vigil say they will proceed with the scheduled vigil if the Ghana Police Service secures an injunction on their blind side.

The organizers and the Police are currently in an impasse over the venue for the vigil and the time for the event, with the former accusing the Greater Accra Police Command of bad faith and trying to change the agreed modalities for the vigil after compromises have been made.



Speaking to Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Ghana Kasa show on Kasapa 102.5FM, one of the Conveners, Selorm Dramani Dramado said nothing will stop them from proceeding with the vigil.



“If the police obtain an injunction on our blind side without putting us on notice, I say here and now that we shall disregard that injunction and go and have our vigil.”



The Greater Regional Police Command has raised concerns about the chosen venue, Revolution Square, noting its close proximity to Jubilee House, the seat of government, which is a designated security zone.

Citing potential risks to public safety, the police recommended moving the protest to Independence Square.



They also expressed concerns about the proposed end time of the protest at midnight, advising that this could compromise security and increase the risk of violence. Adjusting the timing was suggested to mitigate potential security issues.



This development follows a statement released on May 9 by actress Yvonne Nelson, who is spearheading the protest.



Organizers had announced plans to hold the vigil from 8:30 am to 12 midnight at Revolution Square.