Duncan-Williams reveals rejection by Founder of the Church of Pentecost

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

Celebrating his 67th birthday on Sunday, May 12, 2024, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, the Founder of Action Chapel International, engaged in a reflective interview on Citi FM/Citi TV.

During the conversation, Duncan-Williams delved into the challenges he faced in the early years of his ministry, including rejection by notable figures within the faith community.



One such instance occurred after completing Bible school in Nigeria when Duncan-Williams approached James McKeown, the Founder of the Church of Pentecost, expressing his desire to work as an evangelist. However, McKeown declined, citing the church's focus at the time.

Recalling the experience, Duncan-Williams highlighted his persistence in seeking mentorship and assistance despite facing initial rejection.



He also shared a similar encounter with Archbishop Benson Idahosa, expressing his inclination to serve under Idahosa's leadership in Nigeria. However, Idahosa advised him to return to Ghana, affirming it as his true calling.