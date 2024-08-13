E-Levy has underperformed and added to the economic hardships of people – Mahama

John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's presidential candidate, has vowed to abolish the controversial Electronic Levy (E-Levy) and tax on bet winnings if elected in the December 7 elections.

Speaking in Bukom, Accra, Mahama criticized the E-Levy as a failed initiative that has worsened economic hardships without achieving its revenue goals.



He also argued that taxing bet winnings unfairly burdens financially struggling individuals who rely on betting for survival.

Mahama's promises aim to revamp Ghana's economic landscape and alleviate financial pressures on citizens.



