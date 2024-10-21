E/R: 30% of students bleaching – Education Director

The Food and Drugs Authority has also banned the import of bleaching product

Ivy Asantewa Owusu, the Eastern Regional Director of Education, has expressed concern about rising skin bleaching among students, with reports indicating that up to 30% of students in some schools are affected.

She called the trend unacceptable at the launch of Pentecost Senior High School's 25th anniversary.



Despite a ban by the Ghana Education Service on skin bleaching, enforcement has been weak.

The Food and Drugs Authority has also banned the import of bleaching products but is intensifying efforts to eliminate those containing hydroquinone from the market due to health risks.



