E/R: Chainsaw operator killed by falling palm tree

A chainsaw operator, Kwasi Acheampong, 45, has been killed by a falling palm tree.

The accident occurred on Friday at Asikasu Obomso, where Acheampong and his master, Mr. Kwame Dada, were contracted to fell palm trees on a farm.



According to reports, Acheampong was crushed by a falling palm tree, leading to his instant death.

A joint team comprising officers from the Ghana Police Service and the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), alongside the Assemblyman for the area, Hon. Benjamin Larbi, was dispatched to the scene to assess the situation.



The deceased’s remains have been conveyed to the morgue for preservation pending police investigation.