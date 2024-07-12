E/R: Confusion hits Madonna School over Headmistress’s decision to annul Senior School Prefect election

Local media, which monitored the election, is closely observing the unfolding events

Madonna School in Koforidua faces turmoil after the headmistress annulled the Senior School Prefect election results without explanation, undermining a civic education initiative.

Three JHS 2 students contested, with the winner securing 129 votes.



Despite this, Rev. Sr. Perpetual Owiredu declared the winner and third-placed candidates ineligible, causing confusion and distress.



An Electoral Commission member disagreed with the annulment and lack of transparency.

The situation remains tense, with potential protests if the decision is not reversed.



