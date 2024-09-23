E/R: Interparty and Civil Society Relations to train 16k Polling Agents for credible elections

This training will focus on Constitutional Instruments CI 126 and CI 127

The Eastern Regional Directorate of Interparty and Civil Society Relations plans to train over 16,700 polling agents from 4,110 polling stations ahead of the December 7 elections.

This training will focus on Constitutional Instruments CI 126 and CI 127, which govern voter registration and the electoral process.



Kwaku Boateng, the regional director, emphasized that many polling agents lack knowledge about their roles, which has led to controversies in past elections.

The upcoming elections feature 13 presidential candidates, primarily Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) and John Dramani Mahama (NDC), along with simultaneous parliamentary elections across 275 constituencies.



