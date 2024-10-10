E/R: Landguards seize residents of Akyem Bontodiase's cocoa beans amidst chieftaincy dispute

Obrempong Adarkwah Gyamena II denying the languard allegations

Residents of Akyem Bontodiase in the Eastern Region have accused land guards of seizing their dried cocoa beans amid a chieftaincy dispute involving two rival chiefs.

The victims claim the heavily armed men, allegedly brought in from the Greater Accra Region, assaulted them and took their beans without explanation.



One of the chiefs, Nana Obeng Akari Asiedu, accused his rival, Obrempong Adarkwah Gyamena II, of orchestrating the attack.

However, Obrempong Gyamena denied any involvement, blaming the accusations on factional hostility.



The residents have appealed to the IGP for intervention as tensions remain high.



