E/R: Man, 25, jailed 16 years for stealing church instruments

Two alleged accomplices are also detained at Koletso Police Station

Ernest Tetteh, a 25-year-old from Manya Kpongunor, has been sentenced to 16 years in prison by the Odumase Krobo District Court for stealing musical instruments from two churches in Lower Manya Krobo Municipal area.

Arrested on July 14, 2024, Tetteh was caught trying to sell stolen speakers from The Life of Christ Ministry.



Tetteh began his sentence at Akuse Prisons after receiving a COVID vaccination.



His arrest followed complaints from The Life of Christ Ministry and Christian Vision International Church about stolen musical instruments.



