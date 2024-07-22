E/R: Multiple Crashes on Koforidua Ada To Nkurakan Road Under Construction

The contractor's use of clay caused hydroplaning, leading to vehicles losing traction and colliding

Numerous vehicles have been involved in accidents on the Nkurakan to Ada Junction road in Koforidua on Monday morning due to ongoing road construction.

The contractor's use of clay caused hydroplaning, leading to vehicles losing traction and colliding.



Additionally, no warning signals were posted for motorists.

The road has been diverted at the Tuozafi joint area through Magazine before rejoining the main road.



Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as the Tinkong route or the Agarvanya road via Konko to Amanfrom, joining the Adukrom road for safer travel.



Read full article