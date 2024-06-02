E/R: NDC alleges unjust arrest, removal of party agents in voter transfer exercise

National Democratic Congress (NDC)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has criticized the Adeiso Police Command for the arrest and detention of its Upper West Akyem Constituency Secretary during the ongoing proxy and voter transfer exercise.

According to Lawyer Isaac Minta Larbi, the NDC's Eastern Legal Team Director, the arrest occurred on May 31, 2024, and NDC agents were expelled from the Electoral Commission (EC) office, contrary to agreed guidelines allowing party agents' presence.



Larbi highlighted a discrepancy, noting that New Patriotic Party (NPP) agents were present at EC offices nationwide.

The NDC urges the EC to ensure uniform application of rules to maintain electoral fairness and peace.



