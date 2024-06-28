E/R: Trapped injured driver rescued by Fire Officers at Suhum

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

A driver trapped in an Ashok Leyland truck following a collision with a DAF trailer at Suhum Star Oil on the Accra-Kumasi Highway has been rescued by the Ghana National Fire Service on Wednesday afternoon.

Using extrication tools, the fire crew freed the injured driver, who was then taken to Suhum Government Hospital for treatment.



The driver and mate of the DAF trailer were unharmed.



The Ashok Leyland truck's front end was severely damaged, while the DAF trailer sustained partial damage at the rear.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.



The quick and effective response of the Suhum Fire Station is commendable.



