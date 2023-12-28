E. T. Mensah goes home on January 5, 2024

Burial service for the late E.T. Mensah

The Kle Abordo family from Ningo-Prampram led by the chairman of the funeral planning community, Kwabena Adey Coker have maintained that the final funeral service of the former Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram Constituency, Enoch Teye Mensah slated for the first week of January 2024 will be honored as announced.

The family also acknowledged that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will honor the late E. T. Mensah with a state burial and also ensured other support for the burial ceremony.



The final funeral date was announced on November 3, 2023, and was affirmed to the media on December 27, 2023, through a press release.



“He will be laid in state on Thursday, 4th January 2024 at his residence at Prampram from 5 pm to 10 pm. The burial service will be held on Friday, 5th January at the forecourt of the State House in Accra. On 7th January 2024, The Methodist Church, Prampram will host a thanksgiving service in his honor,” the statement reads.

Following the confirmation of the date, the statement continued that preparations and plans have been advanced to host dignitaries and sympathizers, and successfully bring the funeral to fruition.



The family added that since the death of the former Council of State member, well-wishers, and sympathizers have shown love to the late E. T. Mensah and paid tribute by signing a book of condolences opened on his behalf.



The former Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament died at the age of 77 at a hospital in South Africa after battling sickness for some time.