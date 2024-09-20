EC Disqualifications: We’ll use our blood to fight this – Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah

Bernard Mornah, flag bearer of the People's National Convention (PNC), has vowed to fiercely resist his disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC) ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election.

Along with Mornah, ten other candidates, including Janet Nabla of the People’s National Party (PNP), were disqualified by the EC.



Mornah, in an interview, criticized the EC’s actions, questioning how nominations were accepted without a finalized voters' register.

He emphasized that his party will "fight with their blood" to challenge the disqualification, accusing the EC of acting unprofessionally and unfairly.



